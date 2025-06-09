WWE Reveals Tournament Brackets For 2025 King And Queen Of The Ring

The brackets are set for this year’s King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments in WWE.

During the June 9 episode of WWE Raw, the complete brackets for the 2025 WWE King And Queen Of The Ring tournaments were unveiled, with two qualifying matches also taking place on the show.

Check out the look of the tournament brackets for this year’s tournaments, which wrap up at WWE Night Of Champions 2025 and will earn the winners title shots at WWE SummerSlam 2025, via the X posts embedded below.

Who will be the MYSTERY COMPETITOR?! pic.twitter.com/vCWDy7Xxc2 — WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2025