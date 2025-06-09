The fallout from WWE Money In The Bank 2025 and the start of the road to WWE Night Of Champions 2025 goes down tonight in “The Grand Canyon State.”

WWE Raw returns live at 8/7c on Netflix from the PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, with the start of the King And Queen of the Ring tournaments, a world title main event, a return by a WWE Hall of Fame legend and much more.

On tap for tonight’s show is a Queen of the Ring qualifying match with Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Kairi Sane, a King of the Ring qualifying match with Dominik Mysterio vs. Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker vs. Penta, Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight title, R-Truth will speak live, Nikki Bella returns with a “special message,” plus appearances by John Cena, Seth Rollins and more.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, June 9, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS 6/9/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” starts things off, and then we shoot into an extended video package looking back at highlights and key moments from the WWE Money In The Bank 2025 premium live event from this past Saturday night.

John Cena & CM Punk Kick Off This Week’s Show

Inside the PHX Arena, we see various WWE Superstar arrivals, including the returning Nikki Bella. Michael Cole welcomes us to the show, and immediately the familiar sounds of John Cena’s theme music hits the house speakers. Out comes the Undisputed WWE Champion to kick off the show.

He settles in the ring to loud “Let’s go Cena!” and “Cena Sucks!” chants. He soaks in the atmosphere and lets the chants grow some. He begins by saying every time fans open their mouths, they reveal themselves and he learns something new.

Cena says the fans wasted their voice to bring back a guy that has only one claim to fame — pretending to be John Cena. Fans break out into a loud “We want Truth! We want Truth!” chant. He asks the crowd if they think they did anything. He brings up having just over 20 dates remaining on “The Last Time Is Now” tour.

He goes on to say they are half way through this, and the fans haven’t used their voices for anything. He says they’re running out of time and they’re wasting their voices trying to bring him the “class clown.” He yells at the fans to use their voices for real competition.

The theme for CM Punk hits and the crowd goes wild as “The Best in the World” makes his way out. Punk asks Cena if he’s comfortable. He says he hopes he is because he’s got a lot to say, and he’s willing to say it with his fists if he needs to, but one way or the other, Cena is going to listen to everything he has to say.

Punk says ironically, Cena is strapped up, saying he’ll ruin wrestling and the establishment that made him who he is. Then you have CM Punk seemingly defending the establishment. The more things change, the more they stay the same. Punk isn’t defending the establishment.

Punk isn’t standing for TKO or defending the billionaires. Punk is here to defend the people. Punk asks what Cena is so mad about. Is he mad that the establishment picked him, but not the people? They picked him in 2011 to be the Voice of the Voiceless. Cena is saying he hasn’t had the best, but he has.

Cody is the best they’ve got. Cena beat him because he takes cheap shots and shortcuts. Punk isn’t here to kiss his Final Boss’s ass like Cena. Punk is here to let him know that the people are his boss. Cena holds up the title and shakes his head. Punk says it’s his job to give them what they want.

If they want the Truth, they’re gonna get Ron Killings. They’re all spokes on the wheel. It’s time CM Punk taught John Cena that he’s just a spoke on the wheel, too. It starts with him taking the title off Cena’s shoulder. The first time they locked up at the Elimination Chamber, Punk felt it was different.

Rollins stomped him, and Cena didn’t hesitate. Cena told him in anguish that he’s sorry. Cena knows what he’s doing isn’t right. The crowd chants, “You sold out.” Cena somberly looks down. When Punk takes the title, Cena will spend the rest of his dates crisscrossing the country, apologizing to the people for the man he’s become.

That title has corrupted him. Punk shoves him. Punk knows the same belt turned him into a monster in 2012. When he came back to WWE, he had a list of goals. Holding the title isn’t one of them because he’s afraid of the man he’ll become. That’s the chip everyone wants. Few can accomplish it.

Punk has to become a monster to stop the monster. To Cena, guys like him, and Seth Rollins, that title is a chip that means power and control. To Punk, the title is something that belongs to the people. Cena stares at Punk as dueling chants start up again. Punk says by his count, Cena has 18 dates left.

With the bit of respect he has left for Cena, Cena can pick the date when Punk takes the title off his shoulder. If Cena is any type of man, if he’s more Boston Red Sox than New York Yankees, Cena will say the date is tonight in Phoenix. Cena sneers as a “YES” chant picks up.

Cena says, “John Cena. CM Punk. One final match. The Best in the World against the Greatest of All Time for the Undisputed WWE Championship… let’s do it!” The crowd roars, but Cena smirks. Cena says, “Not tonight. No, a match like this, you’re gonna follow me to Saudi Arabia, and we’re going to do it at Night of Champions. The ball’s in your court, hero.”

Cena holds the title up. Seth Rollins’s music hits. Mr. Money in the Bank heads to the stage with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and “Big” Bronson Reed by his side. Rollins is dressed in all green. Rollins simply holds the briefcase up, warning Cena and Punk that he can cash in whenever he wants to. The eventful opener wraps up there.

Pat McAfee Has Night Off, WWE King And Queen of the Ring Updates

Once the opener wraps up, we settle down at ringside, where Michael Cole and Wade Barrett are shown on camera at the commentary desk. Cole informs us that Pat McAfee isn’t here this evening, as he has the night off. Barrett will fill in for him tonight.

We then learn that we will have a first round match in the Queen of the Ring Tournament, with Rhea Ripley, Kairi Sane, Liv Morgan, and Roxanne Perez. On the men’s side, Raw G.M. Adam Pearce reserves the right to add another superstar to the tournament. Sami Zayn, Dominik Mysterio, Bron Breakker and Penta will compete in first-round action.

Chad Gable vs. AJ Styles

Chad Gable makes his way to the ring alongside the Creed Brothers. He’ll battle AJ Styles next when the show returns. On that note, the show heads into a pre-match break. When we return, Gable is shown in the ring as the commentators talk about his shoulder/arm being injured from this past weekend.

The theme for his opponent hits and out comes “The Phenomenal One” himself, AJ Styles. Footage is shown of El Grande Americano using a loaded mask to beat AJ Styles to earn a spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder match on last week’s show as Styles settles in the ring.

Now the bell sounds and this one gets officially off-and-running. The two lock up and Gable hooks a side headlock, but Styles twists out and applies a side headlock. Gable whips him off and hits an arm drag. Styles answers with an arm drag.

Styles hits a second arm drag, but Gable soon hits a drop-toe-hold and applies a side headlock. Styles whips him off, leapfrogs him, and connects with a dropkick. Gable rolls out of the ring to recover. Styles teases a plancha but lands on the apron when Gable moves.

Gable quickly clips Styles’ knees and hits a t-bone suplex on the floor. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a quick mid-match commercial break as the action continues. The show returns and we see Styles clothesline Gable down.

A forearm in the corner by Styles, leads to Gable getting hit with a torture rack bomb for two. Gable dumps Styles on his head with a German suplex and goes up top. Diving headbutt gets two. Gable goes for the moonsault, Styles meets him there and powerbombs him down.

Styles goes for the Clash, but Julius saves Gable while Brutus distracts the referee. Styles goes after them on the floor, goes for the Phenomenal Forearm but Gable grabs the leg and locks in an ankle lock. Styles escapes and connects with his Styles Clash finisher for the win.

Winner: AJ Styles

2025 WWE Queen Of The Ring Tournament

Liv Morgan vs. Kairi Sane vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley

Backstage, we see Liv Morgan warming up when Roxanne Perez walks up to her. Roxanne has a plan, but Liv says she’s going to win the Queen of the Ring match tonight. Roxanne suggests they team up to ensure that one of them wins. Morgan isn’t interested.

She tells her to just stay out of her way. Perez says may the best woman win. Morgan says she will and walks off. Back inside the arena, the entrances begin for the four women scheduled to compete in the WWE Queen of the Ring tournament tilt tonight.

The show heads into a quick pre-match commercial break before things get started. When we return, Rhea Ripley makes her way to the ring last. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this high stakes four way showdown.

Early on, we see Kairi and Roxanne pair off, then we see Roxanne save Liv from a Rhea suplex. Liv kicks Kairi down. Kairi takes both Liv & Roxanne down and kicks them outside. Rhea blocks the head-scissors and kicks Kairi. A running dropkick gets two for Rhea.

Rhea lifts Kairi up, Kairi slips out and hits a modified Blockbuster for two. Rhea catches Kairi off the ropes, tosses her down. In the corner, Kairi gets caught with a knee, then Liv and Roxanne double team on Rhea, or at least try to.

Rhea has some counters, but Roxanne goes to the knee when she tries Rip Tide on Liv. Codebreaker into an Arizonan Leg Sweep on Rhea. Liv & Roxanne gorilla press Kairi and toss her onto Rhea on the floor. On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see Kairi with some strikes to Liv when we return. Sliding clothesline in the corner by Kairi gets two. Roxanne breaks it up. She goes for Pop Rox in the corner but Rhea breaks it up with a dropkick. Liv with a springboard Codebreaker on Rhea, Kairi saves the match there.

An Alabama Slam by Kairi on Roxanne, leads to her going up to the top but Liv crotches her. Liv and Roxanne go for a double suplex on Kairi, but Rhea slams them down. Kairi stayed up top, hits a flying forearm on Rhea for two. Kairi with forearms to Rhea.

Rhea finally blocks, but Kairi with more strikes. Kairi with a whirlybird into a Stunner for two. Liv and Roxanne back in to save, they toss Rhea into the corner and stomp her down. Liv with a Backstabber on Kairi. Kairi gets sent out of the ring, but Rhea “Hulk’s” up.

As the action continues, we see a German suplex to Liv and a fall away slam to Roxanne. Kairi gets booted, Roxanne gets headbutted. Liv goes for Oblivion, Rhea blocks, hits the Riptide, but Raquel Rodriguez pulls Rhea out of the ring.

They clubber each other, then Kairi jumps off the top rope onto them. She goes back up top, hits the Insane Elbow on Liv. Before she can score the follow-up pinfall, however, a crafty Roxanne slides in, stacks Kairi up and gets the three count to steal the victory. With the win, Perez advances in the Queen of the Ring tournament.

Winner and ADVANCING: Roxanne Perez

Nikki Bella Is Back And Excited About WWE Evolution II

We shoot backstage after a look at the updated bracket for the 2025 WWE Queen of the Ring tournament. The brand new WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch is shown walking the halls. In the background, we (barely) see an argument intensifying between A-Town Down Under duo Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into another commercial break. When the show returns, “Main Event” Jey Uso is shown warming up backstage ahead of his WWE World Heavyweight Championship defense against Gunther later tonight.

Michael Cole and Wade Barrett remind us that Pat McAfee has the night off, and then introduces some producers involved with Shane Gillis’ show on Netflix in the crowd. He then mentions how a WWE Hall of Fame legend is returning tonight. He introduces a Nikki Bella video package.

The package features highlights of Bella in action over the years and includes new comments from the “Fearless” one, as she hypes the upcoming return of the all-women’s premium live event, WWE Evolution, next month in Atlanta, GA.

Back live, we shoot backstage where Nikki Bella runs into Maxxine Dupri and then reigning WWE Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky. Bella continues introducing herself to the other women’s stars in the locker room, and the show heads back inside the arena.

Bayley Returns, Attacks Becky Lynch

Inside the arena the theme for another women’s legend hits and out comes “The Man” herself, Becky Lynch. Alicia Taylor introduces her as the new WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion. She makes her way down the aisle and then “Big Time Becks” settles in the ring and poses with her newly won title.

Lynch asks why the crowd isn’t chanting that she deserves it. Lynch doesn’t need them to do that because she knows she deserves it. She should be celebrating after her incredible victory on Saturday. It’s so hard for her to celebrate something new after everything she’s done in her career.

She’s won every other title multiple times, including the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, being the first woman to Main Event WrestleMania, being a New York Times bestselling author, and now Women’s Intercontinental Champion. This should be an opportunity to celebrate because this title is meant to be an opportunity.

The greatest opportunity the title got was when she won it and welcomed it to the Big Time. It is the greatest prize in wrestling because she owns it. She should have spent the weekend enjoying with her hot husband and beautiful child, but that disingenuous, shame to her hometown, bird lady Lyra Valkyria ruined everything.

She was so furious that Lynch was the better woman, Lynch thought Valkyria had dislocated her shoulder raising her arm. As the bigger person, Lynch tried to extend the olive branch. Lynch claims Valkyria tried to kill her. Lynch calls out the “crazy bird lady” to demand an apology and raise her hand right.

On that note, Lyra Valkyria heads to the ring, looking infuriated. Lynch waits for Valkyria to get to the ring, but she’s suddenly blindsided by Bayley! Lynch attacked Bayley before WrestleMania, costing her a match at the show. Lynch would ultimately take that spot.

Lynch tries to escape the ring, but Valkyria sends her back into the ring. Bayley goes for a Rose Plant, but Lynch gets out of it and escapes through the crowd. Bayley is fired up and poses on the ropes in the corner as the crowd shows her a ton of love. The segment wraps up there.

R-Truth Chops His Hair Off, Rebrands Himself Ron Killings

Once the segment wraps up, we shoot to the commentary desk where Michael Cole and Wade Barrett discuss what just happened. As they are talking, a masked figure gets on the commentary table after hopping the barricade behind them.

It’s revealed to be R-Truth. R-Truth tells them not to let anyone tell them they don’t matter or that their voices don’t matter. They heard, they listened, they felt, and they understood. R-Truth says he’s back because of the people.

The crowd chants, “Truth.” R-Truth says they brought him back. They wanted the Truth, and they got it. They won. R-Truth is back for the people. He’s back from himself, too. Not only did they bring Truth back… they got him. They all love R-Truth.

He loves him, as well. But R-Truth can be too funny all the time. R-Truth can be too nice and too forgiving. Not him… I wish you would. R-Truth says he feels different and alive. For anyone who thinks he’s a lie, a sideshow act, or a gimmick.

With that said, he removes a pair of scissors from his pants and cuts off his braids! The crowd chants, “Holy sh*t!” He holds up his braids and says, “The truth has set me free. I am Ron Killings! I am the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth! Now put some respect on my name!”

Trouble Continues Within The Judgment Day

After the explosive returns of Bayley and R-Truth, the show shifts gears and heads backstage, where we check in with The Judgment Day in The Judgment Day Clubhouse. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio is warming up when Finn Bálor walks up with JD McDonagh.

Bálor asks about him getting into the King of the Ring Tournament. Mysterio said Bálor had his chance and didn’t think he’d mind him entering the tournament. Roxanne Perez walks up, and Bálor says things are coming together. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez walk up.

Morgan is furious. Perez says she helped Morgan out by not letting Kairi Sane pin her. Morgan isn’t happy and walks off. Bálor tells Mysterio to talk to her, but he says he’s got a match. Mysterio runs off, and Bálor snickers. The segment wraps up there.

2025 WWE King Of The Ring Tournament

Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker

Back inside the arena, it’s time to get ready for our second tournament tilt of the evening, as the four-way showdown in the 2025 WWE King of the Ring tournament is up next. With that said, the lights go down, fire pyro explodes and out comes masked fan-favorite Penta.

The show heads into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, a Mr. Iguana video package airs. Make of that what you will. Back live inside the arena, the entrances for the rest of the competitors scheduled for this tourney tilt take place.

Now the bell sounds and off we go. Penta takes Dom out on the outside while Bron sends Sami into the corner with some shoulderblocks, then an overhead suplex. Penta gets slammed down on a crossbody attempt. Dom gets clotheslined out of his boots. On that note, we head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

Penta with some strikes on Bron before getting belly to bellied. Bron pounds Sami down in the corner. Bron gets triple teamed for a few seconds, then Dom gets a rollup on Penta for two. Penta with the handstand kick in the corner on Dom. Cover gets two. Sami & Penta have a go, Sami hits a tornado DDT for two.

Sami with some punches to Bron. Bron just spears him out of the corner and pounds and grounds him. Bron looks to Paul for advice. Sami with a slap, then Bron tosses him onto the apron. Bron ends up on the floor, Sami hits the moonsault. Penta dives onto Sami. Dom with a tope suicida into a tornado DDT.

Bron jumps and drives Dom into the announce desk. We go to another commercial break on that note. Sami and Bron are up top, Bron gets knocked off, but Dom joins Sami. Penta grabs Dom and powerbombs him. Bron jumps up top and hits the Franken-Breakker on Sami.

Penta and Bron trade blows. Bron with a jumping knee, Penta with a superkick. Bron presses Penta, who turns it into a DDT. Dom tosses Penta out and covers Bron for two. Dom wants none of Blue Thunder and goes for the three Amigos. Sami blocks the third and finally hits the Blue Thunder for two.

Sami runs into a kick from Penta, and Penta makes a Sacrifice. Penta Driver gets two, Dom tries to get the rollup a la Roxanne earlier but gets two. Penta with a Sling Blade and Mexican Destroyer to Dom. Cover gets two. Bron stomps Penta and Dom down.

From there, Bron pulls the straps down and goes outside to do the super spear on Penta. Out of nowhere, LA Knight appears and attacks from behind, hitting Bron with the BFT on the floor. Sami suplexes Dom and hits the Helluva Kick for the win to advance in the 2025 WWE King of the Ring tournament.

Winner and ADVANCING: Sami Zayn

Backstage With AJ Styles & The New Day

Backstage, Cathy Kelley is standing by with “The Phenomenal One” himself, AJ Styles, fresh off of his victory over Chad Gable earlier in the evening. Styles says he can’t enjoy his victory tonight because he can’t stop thinking about last week.

If you disrespect AJ, he’ll punch you in the mouth. Cathy Kelly sees a developing story in the distance. The New Day are chatting with Grayson Waller, who runs off after he sees the camera. They have too much respect for the titles they hold to defend them against just anybody. They blow off Cathy’s questions and brag.

WWE Raw Announcements For Next Week’s Show

A video package airs to announce Asuka’s WWE television return for next week. “The Empress of Tomorrow” will be in another WWE Queen of the Ring tournament tilt, which will also feature Raquel Rodriguez, Stephanie Vaquer and Ivy Nile. Sheamus vs. Rusev vs. Bronson Reed vs. TBA is the King of the Ring match for next week.

Nikki Bella Laid Out By Liv Morgan

Backstage, we see Nikki Bella walking the halls. The WWE Hall of Fame legend returns next. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into another commercial break. When the show returns, we hear the familiar sounds of, “You can look, but you can’t touch!”

With that said, out comes one-half of The Bella Twins. She makes her way to the ring. Nikki says it’s good to be back home, she thanks the WWE Universe and the Bella Army. She missed us. Next month, WWE Evolution will be taking place in Atlanta.

She remembers main eventing the first one and is in awe of where the division has gone since then. She puts over many of the women, and says she couldn’t be prouder. Liv Morgan has heard enough of this, and notes she didn’t hear her name mentioned.

She’s the most talented woman in the division and is breaking records as a tag team champion. Nikki is lucky Liv wasn’t around during her career, she would have beaten her then. Nikki is jealous of her because she has everything Nikki doesn’t.

Respect, a championship, and a man. Nikki gets it. Liv lost tonight and she’s angry. Speaking of her man, Nikki’s wondering who he belongs to. Maybe Roxanne Perez? ikki tells Liv to congratulate Roxanne for winning the match and taking her man.

Liv calls Nikki a reality show diva, which brings Nikki back into the ring, where Liv catches her with Oblivion. Liv drops down, Austin-McMahon style, and talks some trash right in Nikki’s unconscious face, before exiting the ring and heading to the back.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship

“Main Event” Jey Uso (c) vs. Gunther

It’s main event time!

Inside the arena, we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance tune for “The Ring General” himself, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion in history, Gunther. As he settles inside the ring, the show heads to a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, backstage we see reigning and defending WWE World Heavyweight Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso with his son and a sea of fans, per usual. He makes his custom ring entrance through the crowd, getting “YEET!” happy with thousands of members of the WWE Universe in attendance.

The fans chant “You tapped out!” at Gunther as soon as the bell sounds. The two circle and finally get after it. Some chain wrestling to start, Jey goes for the choke but Gunther drives him into the corner. A yeet punch, Gunther avoids the super-kick.

As the action spills out to the floor at ringside, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues in our high stakes championship clash in this week’s WWE Raw main event in Phoenix, AZ.

The show is back, and the first thing we see is Jey pushing Gunther off of the turnbuckle, and then hitting a crossbody for a two-count. Jey favors his ribs after the move. Gunther notices the injury and commences targeting it.

Gunther removes the shirt, and there’s tape on the ribs. Gunther with some knees to the back, then a backbreaker. Jey tries to fight back but gets vertical suplexed. Gunther now tears at the rib tape. Knee to the ribs by Gunther. Big kick to the side.

Gunther misses in the corner, Jey goes for the choke again but Gunther finds the ropes. German suplex by Jey. Gunther blocks the spear, but Jey sends him outside. Jey goes for the dive. Gunther cuts it off. Jey sends Gunther into the steel ring post.

That wasn’t enough to solidify his spot in the offensive lead, as “The Ring General” fights back and dumps Jey on his dome with a German suplex on the floor. As a slow-motion replay of this is shown, the show shifts gears and heads into the final commercial break of the evening.

When the show returns, we see the action still in progress. Jey is firing up for an offensive comeback. He gets in some shots on the challenger, but ultimately Gunther cuts his comeback attempt short. Gunther slaps on his signature sleeper hold.

Uso ends up escaping and hitting a dive on the floor. The “YEET!” chants grow as Uso slowly rolls back into the ring to break the referee’s count. Gunther pops up and stops him, slamming him back-first into the barricade. And again. He rolls him in the ring and climbs to the top.

He leaps off but lands on the raised knees of Uso. Uso hits the ropes and spears Gunther. He quickly climbs to the top-rope and leaps off, connecting with an Uso Splash. He immediately follows up with the pin attempt, but somehow Gunther kicks out at two-and-a-half.

Gunther hoists Uso up for a power bomb, but Uso escapes and counters with a roll-up. Gunther kicks out at two. Uso goes for another move, but Gunther counters with an atomic drop. Gunther hoists Uso up again and this time connects with a power bomb for a close two-count.

Now we see Gunther back in a corner and stalk Uso, waiting for the WWE World Heavyweight Champion to get up. When he does, Gunther sprints across the ring and turns Uso inside-out with a spear of his own. He goes for the immediate follow-up, but only gets two.

Uso hits a big super kick and then a spear after fighting back into the lead. He heads to the top-rope looking for another Uso Splash, but when he leaps, Gunther rolls out of the way, and the WWE World Heavyweight Champion crashes and burns on his injured ribs. Gunther slaps a sleeper-hold on Uso and squeezes away.

We watch as Uso fades, but then comes to life and struggles, scratching and clawing his way to the ropes. He gets a hold of the ropes, but Gunther yanks him back in the center of the ring and drops down. He squeezes away as Uso continues to try and fight his way free.

He gets up again but Gunther drags him back down and continues squeezing for all he’s got. The referee takes a closer look. Uso fights his way back up yet again. Uso somehow counters and gets a sleeper hold on Gunther. Gunther begins fading now.

Gunther is getting close to tapping out to Uso yet again. Gunther ends up escaping and elbowing the crap out of Uso, before re-applying his sleeper-hold and getting the hooks in. Uso fades as fans try and rally behind him with “YEET”! chants. They don’t work. Uso goes out and the referee calls it. We have a new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Winner and NEW WWE World Heavyweight Champion: Gunther