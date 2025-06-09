WWE News and Notes
– Just announced:
BREAKING NEWS: @RonKillings speaks for the first time following his shocking return at #MITB tonight live on #WWERaw!
— WWE (@WWE) June 9, 2025
– Triple H congratulating WWE’s Sheamus on reaching one million subscribers with his Celtic Warrior Workouts channel:
Congratulations to @WWESheamus & his Celtic Warrior Workouts channel on reaching ONE MILLION subscribers on YouTube! #BraveChange pic.twitter.com/K3vETZMg1f
— Triple H (@TripleH) June 9, 2025
– Carlito’s first post-WWE appearance has been announced – with the former United States Champion appearing at WrestleCon in Newark, New Jersey over SummerSlam weekend.
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) June 9, 2025
– WWE Smackdown on 6/6 averaged 1,420,000 viewers, P18-49: 0.42
