WWE News and Notes

Jun 9, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Just announced:

– Triple H congratulating WWE’s Sheamus on reaching one million subscribers with his Celtic Warrior Workouts channel:

– Carlito’s first post-WWE appearance has been announced – with the former United States Champion appearing at WrestleCon in Newark, New Jersey over SummerSlam weekend.

– WWE Smackdown on 6/6 averaged 1,420,000 viewers, P18-49: 0.42

Click here for the 2025 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

