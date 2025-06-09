The Miz addresses rumors that he removed WWE references from his social media profiles

In response to recent speculation circulating online, The Miz has directly addressed rumors that he removed WWE references from his social media profiles. The multi-time WWE Champion expressed frustration over the misinformation, revealing the toll it has taken on his personal life. “I keep getting texts from friends asking me, ‘Is the news on social media is real?’ and my thing is: everyone got off of social media and don’t listen to any of it because it’s all false.”

He explained that none of the claims he’s seen have any truth to them and admitted he initially wanted to stay silent in hopes the rumors would naturally fade. “Everything I’ve seen about me is false and I didn’t want to address this, I thought it would just go away, I didn’t want to draw attention to it because if I said something then it might draw more attention and I just didn’t want that but it just keeps going.”

Miz also clarified the state of his social media accounts, especially the much-discussed X (formerly Twitter) account. He noted that there hasn’t been any recent update or rebranding on his end. “As far as X, Instagram, and TikTok, and my profiles, I’ve never changed any of them recently,” he stated, adding that his X profile still refers to the platform as “Twitter,” a detail that hasn’t been updated in nearly half a decade.

Reassuring fans about his relationship with the company, Miz emphasized that everything between him and WWE remains strong. “WWE and I are in very good standings. We just dropped ‘Miz Golf’ which is part of WWE’s YouTube.”