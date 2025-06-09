Tegan Nox on her “severe lack of bookings”

Former WWE star Tegan Nox (real name Nixon Newell) opened up about her struggles since being released, citing a “severe lack of bookings” and uncertainty about the cause. While some opportunities have been meaningful—”like I’ve been home to Attack [Pro Wrestling], which has been phenomenal”—overall, the post-WWE career has been difficult. A highlight for her was facing Dani Luna: “She’s been on my list, God, for years… so I’m glad that one was in the books at least.” Still, Newell admitted, “It’s been slow. Hopefully it picks up soon, because it’s a nightmare [laughs].”

Newell, currently based in the U.S., expressed interest in joining AEW, saying, “I’m interested, I’d love to go there.” However, she doesn’t believe the feeling is mutual: “As far as I know, I don’t think there’s an interest from them, which is a shame.” Beyond AEW, she also shared interest in returning to Stardom.

Source: Wrestling in Middle