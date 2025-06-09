Video: R-Truth cuts off his signature dreadlocks

Jun 9, 2025 - by staff

R-Truth hijacks the announce table thanking the people but he agnologes that R-Truth is gone. Gone is the character that people viewed as too funny or just a gimmick. The truth gas set him free, he is RON KILLINGS!

Truth then proceeds to cut off his signature dreadlocks metaphorically shedding the R-Truth character.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Zena Sterling

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal