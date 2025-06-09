Video: R-Truth cuts off his signature dreadlocks

R-Truth just shocked EVERYONE with what he did!

Say hello to RON KILLINGS!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/r6XnhSh6ao — WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2025

R-Truth hijacks the announce table thanking the people but he agnologes that R-Truth is gone. Gone is the character that people viewed as too funny or just a gimmick. The truth gas set him free, he is RON KILLINGS!

Truth then proceeds to cut off his signature dreadlocks metaphorically shedding the R-Truth character.