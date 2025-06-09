Matt Riddle criticizes CM Punk for being ungrateful despite past success

Former WWE superstar Matt Riddle didn’t hold back when asked about CM Punk and the possibility of joining AEW. Responding to Punk’s past backstage controversies in AEW, Riddle made it clear he shares a negative opinion, stating, “You know, I’m not a big fan of that guy either. That guy sucks at fighting and he’s a b**** to work with in the back.”

When asked to elaborate on why he feels that way, Riddle said, “Because he just belly aches and complains.” He criticized Punk for being ungrateful despite past success, adding, “This guy complains about getting multiple world title runs.”

Riddle also claimed his opinion isn’t just personal, citing insider reports from current WWE talent: “I’ve heard from my boys that still work there (WWE) that he is a headache, and this isn’t a storyline, this is the facts. So, this is what it is.”

Source: Going Ringside