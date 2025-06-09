Califlower Alley Club to honor Natalya, Shotzi retires from death match wrestling

Jun 9, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Califlower Alley Club announces Natalya Neidhart will receive the Lou Thesz Award at this year’s reunion.

Shotzi announced her retirement from death match wrestling, stating that the only person who could bring her out of retirement is Nick Gage.

