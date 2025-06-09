Califlower Alley Club to honor Natalya, Shotzi retires from death match wrestling

Califlower Alley Club announces Natalya Neidhart will receive the Lou Thesz Award at this year’s reunion.

Califlower Alley Club announces Natalya Neidhart will receive the Lou Thesz Award at this year's reunion!!! #WWE #caulifloweralleyclub pic.twitter.com/REbbadXVKU — Pro Wrestling & MMA News (@PWMMANews) June 9, 2025

– Shotzi announced her retirement from death match wrestling, stating that the only person who could bring her out of retirement is Nick Gage.

I have officially retired from death match wrestling. Only @thekingnickgage can get me out of retirement. — Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) June 8, 2025