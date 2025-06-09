Brian Cage undergoes knee replacement surgery

AEW star Brian Cage underwent knee replacement surgery last week, just eight weeks after he underwent another surgery for a quad tendon repair.

In a post on Instagram, Cage uploaded a video already in the gym, working on his upper body.

“Love me, hate me, or somewhere in-between, you can’t deny I’m a f*cking machine,” he wrote.

Cage said that he had been dealing with excessive knee pain for years and have been working through it with the intention of going under the knife after All In.

But after he tore his quad, he decided to get both surgeries done within the space of two months.

“Not an easy or fun choice, but I’m gonna come back ripping heads off. Especially if this is me right now after surgery,” he continued.

Cage last appeared on AEW TV on the March 19 episode of Collision.

