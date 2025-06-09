Aero Star



Photo credit: AAA

Real Name:

Height: 5’6″

Weight: 150lbs.

Date of Birth: October 22, 1984

Hometown: Mexico City

Pro Debut: 2003

Trained By: Abismo Negro & Gran Apache

Finishing Move: Imploding 450 Splash

– Aero Star began his career with AAA in the summer of 2003, working under the name ‘El Chamagol’, a member of Los Futbolistas

– At Verando de Escandalo 2003 Los Futbolistas (El Chamagol, Nine de Oro & Chiva Rayada I) defeated Los Diabolicos (Angel Mortal, Mr Condor & El Gallego)

– At Guerra de Titanes 2003, Los Futbolistas again defeated Los Diabolicos

– Aero Star gained his most famous persona upon his ‘graduation’ in late 2006. This would become the final character created by AAA founder Antonio Pena before his passing in October of that year

– At Guerra de Titanes 2007, Real Fuerza Aerea (Aero Star, Super Fly & Rey Cometa) defeated The Dark Family (Cuervo, Escoria & Ozz)

– At Rey de Reyes 2009, Aero Star, Gran Apache & Faby Apache defeated Tigre Cota, Billy Boy & Cynthia Moreno

– At Verano de Escandalo 2009, Aero Star survived a 4-Way Mask vs. Hair Cage Match, which Billy Boy would end up losing

– On September 6, 2009, Aero Star & Faby Apache defeaated El Oriental & Cynthia Moreno to win the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles

– On December 6, Aero Star & Apache defeated Billy Boy & Sexy Star by DQ to retain the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles

– On May 22, 2010, Aero Star & Apache defeated Alex Koslov & Sexy Star to retain the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles

– On August 14, Aero Star, Mary Apache & Faby Apache defeated Alex Koslov, Sexy Star & Christina Von Eerie to win the AAA Reina de Reinas Title for Mary Apache

– At Heroes Inmortales IV, Aero Star won an 8-Way Mask vs. Hair Torneo Cibernetico Match and with it, the 2010 Copa Antonio Pena

– In the summer of 2011, Aero Star went on tour with Pro Wrestling NOAH

– At Rey de Reyes 2012, Aero Star survived a 12-Man Mask vs. Hair Cage Match, with Pimpinela Escarlata ending up the loser

– At Verano de Escandalo 2014, Los Cadetes (Aero Star, Ludxor & Venum) defeated Gran Apache, Super Fly & Carta Brava Jr

– At TripleMania XXII, Aero Star, Pimpinela Escarlata, Mascarita Sagrada & Jennifer Blake defeated Super Fly, Sexy Star, Mamba & Mini Abismo Negro

– Aero Star was involved in the Lucha Underground project from its first season in October 2014

– At Guerra de Titanes 2014, Aero Star defeated Super Fly in a Mask vs. Mask Match

– Team AAA (Aero Star, Drago & Fenix) won the 2015 CHIKARA King Of Trios Tournament, defeating Bullet Club (AJ Styles, Nick Jackson & Matt Jackson) in the final

– At Ultima Lucha Dos, Aero Star, Drago & Fenix defeated The Worldwide Underground (Johnny Mundo, PJ Black & Jack Evans) to win the Lucha Underground Trios Titles

– On April 9, 2016, Aero Star, Drago & Fenix defeated The Rabbit Tribe (Paul London, Mala Suerte & Saltador) to retain the Lucha Underground Trios Titles

– On May 15, Aero Star, Drago & Fenix defeated The Worldwide Underground (PJ Black, Jack Evans & Taya) to retain the Lucha Underground Trios Titles

– At TripleMania XXIV, Aero Star & Drago defeated Jack Evans & Angelico, Garza Jr & El Hijo del Fantasma and Paul London & Matt Cross to win the AAA Tag Team Titles

– Aero Star won the 2016 CHIKARA Rey de Voladores Tournament, defeating Tony Nese in the final

– At Heroes Inmortales X, Aero Star & Drago defeated La Familia Fronteriza (Damian 666 & Nicho El Millonario) and The Psycho Circus (Monster Clown & Murder Clown) in a Ladder Match to retain the AAA Tag Team Titles

– On December 17, Aero Star & Drago defeated Los Perros del Mal (Joe Lider & Daga) and Los Totalmente Traidores (Monster Clown & Murder Clown) to retain the AAA Tag Team Titles

– At Rey de Reyes 2017, Aero Star defeated Super Fly in a Mask vs. Hair Match

– At Heroes Inmortales XI, Aero Star survived a 12-man Domo De La Muerte Mask vs. Hair Match, eventually lost by Tito Santana

– On Jauary 19, 2018, Aero Star & Drago defeated Dowie James & JXT to win the BCW Tag Team Titles, but lost them back the next day

– At Verano de Escandalo 2018, Aero Star defeated Australian Suicide, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, Golden Magic & Drago

– Aero Star won the 2019 Rey De Reyes Tournament

– At Verano de Escandalo 2019, Aero Star, Puma King & Pagano defeated Killer Kross, Monster Clown & Chessman

– At TripleMania Regia 2019, Aero Star survived an 8-Man Mask vs. Hair Cage Match, eventually lost by Monster Clown

– On November 20, 2022, Aero Star & Drago defeated La Sociedad Boricua (J Manny & Chuko) to win the GALLI Tag Team Titles

– At TripleMania XXXI Monterrey, Aero Star survived a 9-Man Cage Match, lost by Argenis & Myzteziz Jr

– At AAA/WWE Worlds Collide 2025, Aero Star, Octagon Jr & Mr Iguana defeated Cruz del Toro, Dragon Lee & Lince Dorado