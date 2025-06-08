WWE News and Notes

– WWE has a new NIL class that includes the sons of Scott Steiner (Brock Rechsteiner), Mark Henry (Jacob Henry), and Titus O’Neil (TJ Bullard).

– Christopher Killings, the son of R-Truth, responded to Triple H’s suggestion that R-Truth’s situation was part of a storyline by saying “stop the cap”, implying it wasn’t true. He also congratulated his father, saying “congrats on the new deal.”

– Last night at Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins became just the 2nd superstar to win two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches. CM Punk won consecutive briefcases at WrestleManias 24 and 25. Seth Rollins had to wait 11 years for his 2nd briefcase.

– Mr. Iguana has commented for the first time following the outpouring of love for him from Worlds Collide.

Grateful and happy! Thanks for the love and support! Agradecido y feliz! Gracias por todo el cariño y el apoyo. I’ll see you all soon #PóngaseVerde pic.twitter.com/DSF87WMPl0 — Mr. Iguana (@MrIguana) June 8, 2025