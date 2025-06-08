WWE/AAA Worlds Collide nearly tops 800,000 viewers for the live broadcast

The WWE/AAA Worlds Collide live show on YouTube yesterday afternoon nearly topped 800,000 viewers across the English and Spanish separate streams, which has to be considered a major success.

Viewership kept increasing throughout the show and with nearly 24 hours removed from the start of the show, the English language stream now has over 2.5 million views and the Spanish language one has an additional 1.4 million thanks to positive word of mouth and some amazing in-ring action.

The two-and-a-half hour broadcast started early for those at the Kia Forum as the show kicked off at Noon PT due to Money In The Bank following it at 4PM PT. Nearly 11,000 people showed up to witness this first-ever show between WWE and AAA.

Later in the day, over 17,000 jam-packed the Intuit Dome for MITB. Due to heavy traffic, protests, and everything going on in Los Angeles, thousands of people missed the start of the show but managed to find their way to their seat by the time the first match was over.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996