Velveteen Dream accuses Seth Rollins of stealing gimmicks (video), Mike Tenay/Worlds Collide update

Jun 8, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– As revealed by Dave Meltzer on the June 8, 2025 episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, things didn’t come together for Mike Tenay and Worlds Collide. Yeah, so Mike Tenay was absolutely asked to be part of the show. They wanted him for commentary—or at least to appear—and they couldn’t come to terms on the money. That’s all it was. There’s no heat, no disagreement beyond that—it just didn’t work out.

Velveteen Dream accuses Seth Rollins of stealing gimmicks for over a decade and blames the fans for accepting it.

