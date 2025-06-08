Update on Kamille’s status with AEW, Naomi on her rise again in WWE

– According to Fightful Select, Kamille hasn’t wrestled on AEW television since her loss to Kris Statlander on the October 30, 2024 edition of Dynamite. Her last appearance on AEW TV came a few weeks later, when she was written off in late November.

Many within AEW were left in the dark about her absence, with some believing that Tony Khan felt the partnership between Kamille and Mercedes Moné wasn’t clicking. Despite Mercedes reportedly being open to working a match after their split, it ultimately didn’t materialize.

Fightful adds to the report, Kamille’s continued absence is not due to creative direction. She’s currently working on a television project that is expected to keep her busy throughout the summer.

– Naomi on her rise again in WWE: “When I came back from TNA I came back with a total different attitude and mindset”

– During the Money in the Bank post show, Big-E got emotional and gave Naomi her flowers on how she deserves the MITB opportunity. Naomi also got emotional and was in tears.