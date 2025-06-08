R-Truth says leaving WWE was “no work”

Replying to someone on social media who said fans “got worked” in this whole R-Truth situation, Ron Killings himself denied that statement.

“No work,” Truth replied in a short and simple post on X.

This was after Triple H claimed in the post-MITB press conference that Truth coming back was “all part of the show,” refusing to get into the discussion further. His son Christopher then posted on Instagram Triple H’s video and wrote “stop the cap,” a slang used to describe somebody as lying. Christopher also congratulated his father on getting a new deal.

Rumors are that WWE low-balled Truth in contract negotiations and offered him less money than he was making to extend his deal. The 53-year-old refused and walked away after 17 consecutive years with the promotion, with his announcement coming on June 1.

That post, which had 22.3 million views, exploded, catching his peers by surprise, most of whom replied paying tribute to him. The backlash from fans was big, with “We want Truth” chants all throughout the week on WWE television, making enough noise to knock WWE into their senses and bringing Ron Killings back.

