R-Truth requested the name change, Roxanne Perez believes an AJ Lee return is possible

– R-Truth specifically requested the name change to his real name Ron Killings as part of his agreement to return to WWE, so that when he does end up leaving, that name will already have been established on WWE television and he can keep using it:

“Ron Killings did ask for the name change to his real name as part of his new deal as many had suspected. The advantage is that when the new deal ends he will have had TV time as Ron Killings and can then go straight to using that name on indies and for personal appearances.”

(source: Wrestling Observer)

– Roxanne Perez believes there’s a real possibility that she could face AJ Lee if AJ returns to WWE:

“AJ Lee is my… that could be my retirement match, to be honest.

“She is definitely my dream match, I have a feeling that that could happen if she comes back. Please come back.”

(source: Sports Illustrated)