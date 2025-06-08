Logan Paul says R-Truth should have stay fired, another note on R-Truth’s return

– Logan Paul via IG says R-Truth should have stay fired from WWE where he belongs after returning at Money in the Bank.

“Cody and Jey Uso are cheaters, man. They only won because R-Truth came back. That’s an objective fact.

I said it last week—they can’t do anything in this business without having it handed to them.

Truth got unfired for whatever reason. He came back and cost me and John Cena the match. And so,

that’s what I have to say about that. Everybody else wanted you back. Well…I didn’t.”

– Fightful Select revealed that R-Truth, whose real name is Ron Killings, wasn’t answering WWE’s outreach leading up to the event. Despite several attempts from the company to reconnect, he remained silent—until Nick Khan called him directly to hammer out a deal.