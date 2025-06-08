Free agent Shotzi Blackheart returns to ring

Former WWE wrestler Shotzi Blackheart was the surprise entrant in GCW’s Tournament of Survival yesterday.

Matt Tremont defeated Jimmy Lloyd and Shotzi in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

La prestazione della serata arriva dall'evento GCW Tournament Of Survival X dove Shotzi Blackheart appare a sorpresa. Devo ancora vedere il match ma ho visto qualche clip e ha preso bei bump pic.twitter.com/YfoRgTL1yd — Dominic (@Godzdomo) June 8, 2025