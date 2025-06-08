Free agent Shotzi Blackheart returns to ring

Jun 8, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Former WWE wrestler Shotzi Blackheart was the surprise entrant in GCW’s Tournament of Survival yesterday.

Matt Tremont defeated Jimmy Lloyd and Shotzi in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

