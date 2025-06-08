Dwayne Johnson to induct Mark Kerr into the UFC Hall of Fame this month

Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson will be inducting Mark Kerr into the UFC Hall of Fame as part of the 13th Annual UFC International Fight Week, on Thursday, June 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kerr’s induction was announced last night at UFC 316 and he becomes the 21st member of the Pioneer Era Wing, which includes athletes who turned professional before November 17, 2000.

The 56-year-old is the subject of an upcoming movie titled The Smashing Machine which The Rock will headline portraying Kerr himself. It is set to be released on October 23 by A24.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996