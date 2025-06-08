Cora Jade feeling relieved after WWE release, gushes over AEW

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Former WWE Superstar Cora Jade tells TMZ Sports a big weight has been lifted off her shoulders after getting released from the promotion … and while she says she’s going to take the foreseeable future one day at a time, she did have a lot of nice things to say about rival company AEW.

Jade — also known as Elayna Black — sat down with “TMZ Sports” TV show cohost Mojo Muhtadi this week … in the convo, she admitted she anticipated losing her “dream job” for a few weeks before it actually happened.

While there’s certainly some sadness about the breakup, she’s equally as excited for the opportunities that are now on the table — like working with other wrestling promotions, as well as her OnlyFans and YouTube endeavors.

“I want to wrestle, and I want to wrestle permanently somewhere. Whether call comes from AEW or if it comes from WWE again one day, I’m not sure. But I’m open to whatever. I absolutely love AEW. I’ve been watching it since it first started. I just love wrestling and I feel like I’ve said before, they have so much creative freedom, which I love.”

“I have no idea what the future holds, but I feel like I’m not really worried about it. I’m just taking it day by day and if a call comes, hell yeah. But if it doesn’t, I’m focused on the day-to-day and other wrestling opportunities as well.”

Cora Jade also reflected on her last few months with WWE … saying she made so many memories with her fellow wrestlers, so things ended for her on a pretty high note.