Cody Rhodes on WWE bringing back R-Truth, Logan Paul posts Donald Trump vs. Elon Musk

– Cody Rhodes (via the Money in the Bank Post Conference) admits that WWE bringing back R-Truth was due to an overwhelming response from fans.

“The truth is…you guys wanted Truth. It’s always our job, everybody up here, everybody over here, Triple H, Nick Khan, it’s always our job to give you what you want, so thank you guys for letting us know.”

– Donald Trump and Elon Musk have been involved in a heated war of words in recent days over what Trump calls a “big, beautiful bill” that Elon disagrees with. On Thursday, Musk claimed that Trump was on the Jeffrey Epstein list, which relates to sex trafficking and abuse. As of now, the White House is not denying this and has yet to release the files as promised. Musk also called for Trump’s impeachment.

Taking to Twitter, Logan Paul posted a SummerSlam graphic featuring Trump and Musk, captioning it with,

“Make it happen @WWE”