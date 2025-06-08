A special day for Chad Gable, Bill Goldberg on dealing with pain, Booker T note

Jun 8, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Bill Goldberg (via CarCast) says he has injured himself a couple of times, is extremely limited due to his left knee and as a result can’t run without feeling pain, whilst training for his retirement match.

He says he’s blown his shoulder out, blown his bicep out, and pulled a hamstring from throwing high kicks.

Booker T (via Hall of Fame podcast) hopes Pat McAfee keeps up the commentary reactions to Stephanie Vaquer on WWE Raw:

“I hope so, I hope so. God bless him, God bless Pat McAfee to actually keep the tradition going.
“I think it’s something that Stephanie Vaquer has definitely made hers, so I think it’s only right to actually bless it, man. So Pat McAfee, you’ve got my blessing as far as going out there and really keeping this thing going.
“I really think Pat McAfee was a huge motivating factor behind the Main Event Jey Uso movement, because he was YEETing on the table. I feel like if anyone can get it done, it’s definitely going to be Pat McAfee, so Pat, keep it rolling.”

