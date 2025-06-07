WWE superstar graduates from college

Apollo Crews celebrates being a graduate with honors & states “it’s never too late to do anything.”

Crews shared on social media that he graduated from college! Congratulations to him:

“It took 37 years, but we got it done! It’s never too late to do anything!

Today, it is official! College graduate with honors!‍

I originally attended Auburn University, but left before finishing to chase my dream of becoming a Wrestler. I’m glad I decided to go back and finish what I started all those years ago. ”