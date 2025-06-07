WWE Money In The Bank Results 6/7/25

WWE Money In The Bank 2025 goes down tonight from “The Golden State.”

Things get started with the Countdown to Money In The Bank pre-show at 5:30pm EST. on the official WWE YouTube channel.

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off as always. We then see a live shot outside of the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA., as Michael Cole welcomes us to Countdown to WWE Money In The Bank 2025.

The pre-show panel are introduced, with Pat McAfee, Big E. and on his 15-year anniversary in WWE, Wade Barrett, joining Cole to deliver the final hype leading into tonight’s premium live event.

They send things over to Sam Roberts and Megan Morant backstage, as they talk about the atmosphere heading into tonight’s highly-anticipated show.

An extended video package airs to show the road to tonight’s featured tag-team bout, with John Cena and Logan Paul joining forces to take on the team of Cody Rhodes and “Main Event” Jey Uso.

Refresh this page often for the latest WWE Money In The Bank results from Los Angeles, CA.