WrestleMania 42 is officially returning to Vegas, Nikki Bella returning to TV
– WrestleMania is officially returning to Las Vegas next year.
April 18th and 19th, 2026
Time to double down.#WrestleMania returns to @AllegiantStadm in Las @Vegas on April 18 & 19, 2026!
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2025
– Nikki Bella returns to Raw on Monday night.
WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella returns this Monday on #WWERaw!
PHOENIX
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2025