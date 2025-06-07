WrestleMania 42 is officially returning to Vegas, Nikki Bella returning to TV

Jun 7, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– WrestleMania is officially returning to Las Vegas next year.

April 18th and 19th, 2026

Nikki Bella returns to Raw on Monday night.

