Vince McMahon Doing ‘Really Well,’ Not Starting New Promotion, Shane Says

Shane McMahon gets asked about rumors that Vince McMahon allegedly wants to buy back WWE “He owns a big part of TKO still so you never know what’s gonna happen there.” (TMZ Sports) pic.twitter.com/ihmLHvxoWK — Vick (@Vick_8122) June 7, 2025

It’s been more than a year since Vince McMahon stepped down from his roles in WWE and TKO over allegations of sexual assault … and while he’s a rare sight out in public these days — his son, Shane, tells TMZ Sports he’s doing “really well.”

We caught up with the 55-year-old out in L.A. this week … and asked him how his old man is holding up behind the scenes.

“He’s enjoying life,” he said. “Getting a little bit of rest in there.”

Despite being able to kick his feet up a little … he says if you know anything about the 79-year-old — he’s always looking to find ways to stay busy.

“If you know my dad, he’s gung ho, always doing the next thing, and that’s what he’s focused on,” McMahon said.

There was speculation the two could team up to get back into the wrestling business with a brand-new promotion … but Shane told us there’s no truth to that talk.

“You never know what’s going to happen out there,” he said. “Of course, anything can happen in WWE, but those rumors are false.”

And if anyone was expecting some awkward Thanksgiving table talk between Shane and his brother-in-law — WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque — if he were to join rival promotion AEW, … and despite rumblings about that move, too, it doesn’t sound like that’ll be an issue.

“Had a meeting with AEW and wished them continued success,” he said. “But it’s not WWE, it’s not the company that I helped build. But you never know what’s going to happen in this business.”

But in the world of wrestling … you can never say never.