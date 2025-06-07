Triple H on Wrestlemania returning to Las Vegas next year, Evolution, R-Truth

Notes from Triple H’s post Money in the Bank comments:

– Triple H on going back to Las Vegas for WrestleMania next year:

“Going into Las Vegas, when you have record shattering, biggest WrestleMania of all time in Vegas, it’s great to say we’ll be going back to the entertainment capital of the world, and we look forward to breaking this years records there.

– Triple H says he’s been wanting to do ‘EVOLUTION’ 2 ever since the first show in 2018. He says for a lot of different reasons the timing wasn’t right but now it is.

– When asked about the fans chanting for R-Truth he says he didn’t notice jokingly. He was asked if R-Truth leaving was real and the fans convinced them to bring him back or if it was a work from the get go. Triple H responds with welcome to the show. It’s all part of the show!

