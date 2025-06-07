Triple H on Cardi B’s involvement at Summerslam, says a lot of existing things coming

Jun 7, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

More notes from Triple H’s post Money in the Bank comments:

– Reporter asked if Cardi B would get in the ring at Summerslam and that Cardi B is unpredictable so we will see what happens. “I don’t know if anyone can control Cardi B, if she wants to I think it’s going to be hard to talk her out of it.”

– Triple H says there are a lot of artists out there that want to work with WWE.

– Triple H says there a lot of exciting things coming up over the next year or two from a lot of different sources, many of which we wouldn’t expect them to go down said road.

