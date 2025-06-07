Title match added to the Money in the Bank card

Octagón Jr vs. Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship tonight at Money in the Bank!

At Worlds Collide, Dominik Mysterio says Rey Mysterio is a deadbeat and he’s the IC Champion, so people should be thanking him and honoring him at Worlds Collide

He says Rey is nothing but trash and nobody is on his level as Octagon Jr. jumps him in the crowd.

They go at it as officials breaks things up and Dominik says he will see Octagon in the ring at MITB and he’s putting his title on the line.