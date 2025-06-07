Title match added to the Money in the Bank card
Octagón Jr vs. Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship tonight at Money in the Bank!
WAIT A MINUTE!@DomMysterio35 just challenged Octagón Jr. to a title match TONIGHT at #MITB #WorldsCollide
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2025
At Worlds Collide, Dominik Mysterio says Rey Mysterio is a deadbeat and he’s the IC Champion, so people should be thanking him and honoring him at Worlds Collide
He says Rey is nothing but trash and nobody is on his level as Octagon Jr. jumps him in the crowd.
They go at it as officials breaks things up and Dominik says he will see Octagon in the ring at MITB and he’s putting his title on the line.