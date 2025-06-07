The King and Queen of the Ring Tournament is back

The King and Queen of the Ring Tournament is back for 2025

Winners crowned at Night of Champions 2025.

Those winners get a World Championship against the Champion of their respective brand at SummerSlam 2025.

The King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments kick off next week and the stakes are higher than ever! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/oqSWT7jpP8 — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2025

Branded 4 ways on each side, then Raw vs. SmackDown.