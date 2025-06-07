The King and Queen of the Ring Tournament is back

Jun 7, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

The King and Queen of the Ring Tournament is back for 2025

Winners crowned at Night of Champions 2025.

Those winners get a World Championship against the Champion of their respective brand at SummerSlam 2025.

Branded 4 ways on each side, then Raw vs. SmackDown.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Tiffany Nieves

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal