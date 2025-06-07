Tegan Nox: ‘your favorite “injury-prone” wrestler’

Former WWE star Tegan Nox (via her Instagram) claims WWE refused to give her an opportunity and labeled her unprofessional.

“Oh hey, it’s me—your favorite “injury-prone” wrestler. Or at least that’s what you guys say, right?!

I was playing a game I couldn’t win. You’re told to speak up and be empowered, but when you actually do, suddenly you’re unprofessional and difficult. So tell me—how is that fair?

I sat for hours in catering, stood outside doors day after day, only to be told, “It’s just not the right time.”

But I’m done waiting. I’m telling you—now is the time. So consider this me knocking. I want an opportunity.”