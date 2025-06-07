Money In The Bank 2025 close to a complete sellout

Tonight’s Money In The Bank premium live event is just shy of 900 tickets for a complete sellout, with the event currently at 16,242 tickets distributed according to @WrestleTix.

While the arena is configured for 16,920, there are 17,200 seats on the Ticketmaster map and WWE managed to fit 17,107 for the Raw Netflix debut in January.

The majority of the tickets remaining are behind the entrance and with a minimal stage setup, every seat behind it is open.

Cheapest tickets are $192.55 which are not exactly cheap. By the time the show starts, it should be all sold out with another massive gate for the company.

