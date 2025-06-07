Matt Hardy comments on R-Truth’s departure, Cash Wheeler’s legal record expunged

– TNA’s Matt Hardy comments on R-Truth’s departure…

“I mean, it was shocking. You would think with the attitude and mentality he had — If Vince was there, I think he probably would’ve stuck around because Vince was such a big fan. He was easy to work with, he wasn’t difficult, he wasn’t a challenge. It was shocking. I was shocked that they didn’t re-sign him.

I would’ve thought that R-Truth would’ve been a WWE lifer at this point. He liked the gig, he liked what he was doing and I was very surprised by it. I was very caught off vibe. When you sent me his tweet, it was shocking like, ‘Woah.’ That was definitely not on my bingo card as they say.”

– Cash Wheeler’s legal record has been completely expunged of his 2023 arrest as of May 2025. An official ruling wiping Wheeler’s legal record clean was officially filed by Florida courts on 5/5.

There was a lot of sympathy within #AEW among talents throughout the entire process for Wheeler, feeling a lot of his time and money was wasted defending something no one in the company believed he actually did.

(Source: PWInsider)