WWE/AAA Worlds Collide results

– Konnan & Corey Graves on commentary

– WWE/AAA Worlds Collide kicks off with The United States and Mexico National Anthems being performed

– Lilian Garcia performs the National Anthem

– Rey Mysterio is honored…

There's no better way to kick off #WorldsCollide! @reymysterio was honored by the @NHMC last night and received the Legend Impact Award! pic.twitter.com/YsO2KloCQp — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2025

Mysterio makes his entrance to a huge pop, he is so happy that he got to be a part of AAA’s legendary history and is even more happy that he was part of the revelation of Lucha Libre. He can’t wait for what the future holds.

– Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio at ringside

– Mr Iguana, Octagon Jr, & Aero Star beat Dragon Lee, Lince Dorado, & Cruz Del Toro

After the match Dom disrespects Octagon Jr and a fight ensues. It takes everyone in the ring to separate both men.

In a shocking twist, Dominik Mysterio challenges Octogon Jr to a match for the International Championship tonight at Money in the Bank

– Stephanie Vaquer & Lola Vice def Chik Tormenta & Dalys.

After the match, Vero Rodriguez interviews Vaquer and Vice. Vaquer says fans of Lucha Libre have known her as La Primera for years, but after tonight everybody will know her as Ms. MITB

– Chavo Guerrero is shown ringside.

– Legado Del Fantasma defeat El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., Psycho Clown & Pagano

– Blue Demon, Damian Priest, and Savio Vega are shown ringside.

– Backstage, Vikingo is more than ready to defend his championship against Chad Gable, calling him a master of the American style.

– Ethan Page defeated Je’Von Evans, Laredo Kid and Rey Fénix in a fatal four-way match to retain the NXT North American championship.

– El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Chad Gable to retain the AAA Mega title