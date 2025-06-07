Fans chant for R-Truth, Cena claims they “can’t handle the truth!”

With fans chanting for R-Truth in the main event segment of Smackdown, John Cena quickly found a way to shut them up with a play of words.

“We want Truth, we want Truth,” the Bakersfield crowd chanted as Logan Paul and John Cena stood tall in the ring over Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes.

“You can’t handle the truth,” Cena screamed back on the microphone. The line is a very famous one from the movie A Few Good Men, one which was coincidentally enough recreated by Cena and JBL during one of the WrestleMania 21 commercials when Cena was grilling Bradshaw on the stand.

“You want our truth? Our truth is right here staring you in the face and there’s not a damn thing you or anyone who fights for you can do about it,” Cena said assertively.

Cena called the fans hypocrites for chanting for “truth” when they’ve been pathetic liars all along.

