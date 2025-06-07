Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay return to TNA

As seen during the 2025 TNA Against All Odds event, The IInspiration (Cassie Lee And Jessica McKay) made their return to TNA. The team confronted TNA Knockouts tag team champions The Elegance Brand (Ash By Elegance & Heather By Elegance).

This was The IInspiration’s first appearance in TNA since 2022. Fightful.com noted that the deal to bring them back was finalized in recent weeks. The team is believed to be under a short-term contract with an option for extension if all parties are satisfied.