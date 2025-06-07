Becky Lynch wins the Women’s IC title

Becky Lynch defeats Lyra Valkyria to become the New Women’s Intercontinental Champion! Lyra roll up Becky and Becky reversed and pulled the tights to get the win.

After the match Lyra raises Becky’s hands as promised. It wasn’t good enough Becky wants her to do it around the arena. Becky then wants Lyra to put it around her waist. She does and then she hits her with a German Suplex and a Nightwing.