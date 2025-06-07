Becky Lynch feels disrespected

Jun 7, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Becky Lynch feels disrespected by everyone, as expressed during the Money in the Bank post game show. She was upset that her daughter Roux was cheering for Naomi during the Money in the Bank ladder match. Lynch says Roux was crying because of how the fans were treating her and she didn’t get to see her win the Women’s Intercontinental champion or get her hand raised by Lyra Valkyria.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Bianca Belair

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal