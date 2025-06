Alex Windsor has confirmed that she has signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling…

Alex Windsor is All Elite!

Watch Alex's full announcement here.

A big thank you from myself, Emily, @WillOspreay & everyone in EVE to @TonyKhan & @AEW for allowing us to share this moment with the world in such a personal way.

**

EVE returns Friday July 4 featuring the EVE… pic.twitter.com/8bbKlunHQh

— EVE – Riot Grrrls of Wrestling (@ProWrestlingEVE) June 7, 2025