WWE News and Notes

– Konnan, Jeremy Borash and Moody Melendez will all collaborate and head up AAA’s Creative Team now that they are under the WWE Brand.

– JBL is slated to be at tomorrow’s AAA x WWE: Worlds Collide, reports PWInsider.

– The Miz is reportedly stepping away from WWE TV as he prepares for a break from the company, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It was noted that Miz is set to take a hiatus, while he begins filming for the new American Gladiators show on Amazon, which he’ll be hosting.

– Noam Dar defeats Lexis King in the Men’s WWE Speed Title tournament

Dar vs. Berto takes place on Wednesday