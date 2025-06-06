Updated TNA Against All Odds PPV card
TNA Against All Odds is TONIGHT at 10pm ET LIVE on TNA+! Use the code ODDS25 for one month free of TNA+!
– Trick Williams vs. Elijah for the TNA World Title
– The Nemeths vs. The Rascalz for the TNA World Tag Team Titles
– Masha Slamovich vs. Léi Yǐng Lee for the Knockouts World Title
– Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian
– Santino Marella vs. Robert Stone with the winner becoming Director of Authority
– The System vs. Leon Slater, The Hardys and ???
– Steve Maclin vs. Mance Warner for the TNA International Title
– Mustafa Ali vs. Jason Hotch
– FIR$T CLA$$ Penthouse with Mike Santana
Countdown to Against All Odds
– The Elegance Brand vs. Xia Brookside, Myla Grace and Harley Hudson
BREAKING: @Heathereckless, @justmaggielee & @Ashamae_Sebera battle @XiaBrookside, @MylaGrace_x & @harleyhudsonx on the Countdown to #TNAAgainstAllOdds THIS FRIDAY at 9:30PM ET LIVE from the Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona!
Get tickets NOW: https://t.co/hrFN63WC00 pic.twitter.com/W939iC13Ft
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 6, 2025