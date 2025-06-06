Updated TNA Against All Odds PPV card

Jun 6, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

TNA Against All Odds is TONIGHT at 10pm ET LIVE on TNA+! Use the code ODDS25 for one month free of TNA+!

– Trick Williams vs. Elijah for the TNA World Title
– The Nemeths vs. The Rascalz for the TNA World Tag Team Titles
– Masha Slamovich vs. Léi Yǐng Lee for the Knockouts World Title
– Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian
– Santino Marella vs. Robert Stone with the winner becoming Director of Authority
– The System vs. Leon Slater, The Hardys and ???
– Steve Maclin vs. Mance Warner for the TNA International Title
– Mustafa Ali vs. Jason Hotch
– FIR$T CLA$$ Penthouse with Mike Santana

Countdown to Against All Odds

– The Elegance Brand vs. Xia Brookside, Myla Grace and Harley Hudson

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Killer Kelly

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal