Update on Karrion Kross’s WWE contract, Worlds Collide announcer speculation

– According to a Fightful Select report, Karrion Kross is in a contract year and sources claimed to the outlet that his current deal is up this summer, and there doesn’t appear to be much movement in his situation. Fightful reported they recently asked sources close to Kross and the situation and learned that WWE has not yet approached him about an extension or contract renewal.

The report also stated they hadn’t heard if WWE indicated interest in re-signing him.

– There had been discussion of Mike Tenay regarding announcing WWE x AAA: Worlds Collide, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

At this point he’s seemingly not scheduled to do the show, although the announcing team has been kept quiet. Besides Lillian Garcia who is already announced as doing ring introductions