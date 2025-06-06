TNA Against All Odds 2025 Recap

Follow along as the Starman recaps TNA’s Against All Odds live event, which emanates from the Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ.

—

Countdown to Against All Odds (Preshow)

A wide shot of the Mullett Arena is aired as we see Elijah arrive to the arena. We then see the Personal Concierge in the ring as he introduces the The Elegance Brand.

Preshow Match: The Elegance Brand vs. Harley Hudson/Myla Grace/Xia Brookside

The match starts out with a series off quick moves and tags until Ash takes out Harley Hudson with a senton onto the floor to gain control of the match. The Elegance Brand then work together to work over Harley and pick up a few near falls in the process. Harley finally counters with a suplex and makes a hot tag to Xia, who takes out out all three members of the Elegance Brand. The match then breaks down until the Personal Concierge hits Xia with the trident and Ash is able to finish her off with Rarified Air and pick up the pin fall victory.

After the match, the IInspiration makes their return to TNA and taunt the Elegance Brand before heading backstage once again.

Winners: The Elegance Brand defeated Harley Hudson/Myla Grace/Xia Brookside by pin fall.

In the locker room, Mustafa Ali walks up to Jason Hotch and says Order 4 and says John Skyler will be on commentary and Tasha Steelz will be in his corner. Steph De Lander then comes out to the announce table and issues a warning to Steve Maclin and says Mance Warner will be walking out with the TNA International Championship.

A video package highlighting the match between Santino Marella and Robert Stone for control as the official TNA Director of Authority is aired. Marella and Arianna Grace make their way to the ring as Santino says Stone just wants the title and if Stone wants his job, come and get it. Stone makes his way to the ring with Tessa Blanchard and Victoria Crawford by his side. Stone says Santino will be gone after tonight and Arianna will be his maid.

Santino says he will fight for everyone tonight until he is interrupted by Matt Cardona. Cardona says he is a free agent and doesn’t owe anyone anything and he is the perfect man to call the match down the middle. Cardona then says he is the special guest referee for their match tonight and promises to call the match right down the middle. Santino then tells Stone that he didn’t read the small writing at the bottom of the contract as tonight, the Cobra is legal.

Footage of NXT Battleground is aired where Trick Williams defeated Joe Hendry for the TNA World Championship. A hype package for tonight’s match between Williams and Elijah is aired, where the announce team admit that it will be hard to be biased during that match. The announce team then run down the entire card one last time before Against All Odds begin.

—

Against All Odds

A video package highlighting the history of the TNA World Championship is aired. That championship is now held by a man that flies a different banner and resides in a different system. We then see an aerial shot of Tempe as the announce team brings us into the arena for the 15th edition of Against All Odds.

Match 1: Mance Warner w/ Steph De Lander vs. Steve Maclin (TNA International Championship)

The bell rings and these two brawlers go at it until Warner heads out to the floor. Maclin takes him out with a dive through a ropes and sends Warner into the ring apron. Back in the ring, De Lander trips up Maclin, which gives Warner an opening to take control of the match. Warner picks up a near fall after hitting a spinebuster, but Maclin quickly comes back with a lariat and picks up a near fall.

The match then spills out to the floor, where Warner takes Maclin down with a DDT on the floor. Warner begins to target Maclin’s skull with a series of head butts, but Maclin is able to recover and takes Warner down with a DVD on the ring apron. Maclin heads to the top rope, but is distracted by De Lander and Warner is able to take Maclin down with a suplex off the top rope. Warner then connects with a running knee, but Maclin is able to kick out of the pin attempt. Warner continues on the attack with a Tornado DDT, but again Maclin kicks out of the pin attempt. The two then begin to trade chops and strikes in the middle of the ring until Maclin gains the advantage and lands the K.I.A. to pick up the pin fall to retain the TNA International Championship.

Winner: Steve Maclin defeated Mance Warner by pin fall to retain the TNA International Championship.

Elijah is being interviewed backstage and he says Trick Williams is built with hype, not heart, and he will bring the championship back to TNA.

Match 2: The System (JDC/Brian Myers/Eddie Edwards/Moose) vs. The Hardys/Leon Slater/TBA

Matt Hardy says there are only three of them against four members of the System. Hardy says they didn’t have to look far and found someone from Tempe, and introduce the Home Town Man. A bearded masked man wearing a Phoenix Sun jersey makes his way to the ring as the fourth man.

The bell rings as Slater and the Hardys work with quick tags to wear down JDC. The Home Town Man and Eddie Edwards are tagged in, as HTM gets a louder response and he takes Edwards down as the match begins to break down and the System is cleared from the ring. The System regroups and Moose is tagged in and quickly takes HTM down and tags Edwards back into the match. Edwards takes a little too much time and HTM is able to tag Jeff Hardy into the match and takes Edwards down for a near fall. Edwards is quickly able to regain control and the System begin to wear Hardy down with a series of quick tags until Hardy is able to take JDC and Myers down with a Whisper in the Wind.

Hardy makes the hot tag to his brother as Matt comes in and takes Moose down with a Tornado DDT. Jeff then comes in and hits Poetry in the Motion with his brother and Matt follows up with a Side Effect for a near fall that is broken up. The match then breaks down as all members of the System hit a series of moves on Matt Hardy, but the pin attempt is broken up by HTM and the match breaks down, which ends up with Slater jumping over the ring post and taking everyone out. Back in the ring, Slater is able to counter Moose’s attempt at a spear with a small package to pick up the surprise pin fall to win the match for his team.

Winner: The Hardys/Leon Slater/Home Town Man defeated The System (JDC/Brian Myers/Eddie Edwards/Moose) by pin fall.

We are treated to a TNA Injury Report which features injuries to Rosemary and Tessa Blanchard, however, both Santino Marella and Robert Stone are cleared to wrestle tonight.

Match 3: Jason Hotch vs. Mustafa Ali

Prior to the match, Ali orders John Skyler to join the announce team as Tasha Steelz reluctantly stands along with Ali. The bell rings as the two methodically try to go at each other with a series of counters and reversals that ends up in a stand still. Hotch is able to dropkick Ali out to the floor, but Ali is able to counter Hotch’s dive and sends Hotch onto the ring apron with a German suplex, which leaves Skyler speechless.

Ali continues on the attack as Skyler tries to reason with Ali outside of the ring. The fight momentarily returns to the ring until Hotch is able to take Ali down with a Tornado DDT from the top rope and out to the floor. Back in the ring, Hotch hits a Spanish Fly for a near fall. Ali then hands Hotch on the middle rope and wants Tasha to help him, but she refuses and walks off. Hotch is then able to regain control, but Ali is able to kick out of all of the pin attempt.

Ali then regains control and hits the 450 Splash but pulls up Hotch before the referee is able to make the three count. An irate Skyler comes to the ringside area and yells at Ali as he heads to the top rope for another 450, but Hotch gets the knees up to block the move. Hotch is slow to recover and Ali sends him into the turnbuckles and hits another 450 Splash to pick up the pin fall victory.

After the match, John Skyler tries to help Jason Hotch up, but Ali kicks his arm away. Hotch slowly makes his way to his feet as Ali sticks out his hand. Hotch goes to shake it, but Ali walks away and leaves up the ramp.

Winner: Mustafa Ali defeated Jason Hotch by pin fall.

A recap of the preshow is aired where the IInspiration made their return to TNA. They two are interviewed backstage and say they returned now after the two got pregnant three times. They say the Elegance Brand doesn’t dominate, they were just lucky they weren’t around, but now they are here to inspire.

Footage of Trick Williams defeating Mike Santana on NXT this past Tuesday is aired. We then go to the First Class Penthouse, hosted by AJ Francis and KC Navarro, two say they will invite Mike Santana our to the First Class Penthouse. The two say Santana isn’t in the building tonight as he is scared of what they will do to him, as we see footage of Santana arriving to the building. Santana makes his way through the crowd and fights his way to security and sends KC Navarro through a table as AJ Francis heads to the back. Francis attacks Santana from behind as he celebrates and Francis drags Navarro to the back.

A video package highlighting Masha Slamovich and Léi Yǐng Lee is aired. These two will face off next for the TNA Knockouts Championship. Prior to the match, Indi Hartwell makes her way to the commentary table to join the announce team for this title match.

Match 4: Léi Yǐng vs. Masha Slamovich (TNA Knockouts Championship)

The bell rings and the two go back and forth until Yǐng is able to go on the offensive and pick up a near fall. The match then heads out to the floor, where Slamovich takes Yǐng out with a dive out onto the floor. Yǐng is quick to recover and picks Slamovich up and sends her onto the floor from the top of the steps.

The match continues with Yǐng keeping control and is able to drive Slamovich down to the floor with a DDT. Back in the ring, the two trade blows until Yǐng is able to lay Slamovich down with a kick. The two fight on the middle turnbuckle until Slamovich takes Yǐng down with a hurricanrana. Slamovich then connects with a series of moves to pick up a near fall over Yǐng. Yǐng counters Slamovich and picks up a near fall after hitting a PK,

The two trade off on near falls until Slamovich hits the DVD from the middle rope, however, Yǐng is able to kick out of the pin attempt. The two then counter each other until Slamovich is able to hit the Requium piledriver to finally pick up the pin fall to retain the TNA Knockouts Championship.

After the match, the lights go down as Killer Kelly makes her way to the ring. Kelly drops a chain at Slamovich’s feet and leaves the ring.

Winner: Masha Slamovich defated Léi Yǐng by pin fall to retain the TNA Knockouts Championship.

A recap of the Border Brawl match is aired. Backstage, doctors are looking at Mike Santana, but he says he is good and fights off the doctors and leaves. The announce team then hypes the upcoming match between Frankie Kazarian and Joe Hendry as we head into the next match of the night.

Match 5: Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry

The bell rings and Hendry goes on the attack and quickly sends Kazarian out to the floor. Hendry heads out to the floor and continues wearing Kazarian down on the floor with a couple of body slams. Back in the ring, Hendry takes Kazarian down with a fallway slam, but Kazarian is able to gain control and focuses his attack on Hendry’s knee. Kazarian contiues on the attack but misses with a springboard leg drop.

Kazarian is able to mount another comeback and put Hendry into an ankle lock, but Hendry is able to fight out of it. Kaz comes back with a desperation attempt at a Cross Rhodes, but it is blocked by Kazarian, who counters Hendry with a chicken wing. Hendry is able to get out of the hold, but Kazarian is able to take Hendry down with a chop block and roll Hendry up for the pin fall.

Winner: Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry by pin fall.

Robert Stone, along with Tessa Blanchard and Victoria Crawford, meet up with Matt Cardona backstage and try to win his influence for his match tonight with a stack of money. Cardona says he won’t turn down free money as Stone says he hopes Cardona doesn’t see it when either Blanchard or Crawford get involved in the match tonight.

Match 6: The Rascalz vs. The Nemeth Brothers (TNA World Tag Team Champions)

The match starts as the Nemeth Brother work together to get an early pin fall over Zachary Wentz. The Rascalz are able to regain control, but Nic is able to land a superkick on Wentz while the referee was distracted, to once again give the Nemeth Brothers the advantage. Wentz tries to fight his way into his corner to make the needed tag, however Ryan sends Miguel down to the floor to prevent the tag from happening and stay in control of the match.

Miguel is tagged into the match as him and Wentz perform a series of quick double team moves to regain control of the match. The Rascalz then hit a series of moves, but Ryan Nemeth is able to kick out of the pin attempt. Both sides begin to recover as the match breaks down with a series of moves and counter. Finally, Ryan connects with the Big, Bold, Beautiful Hollywood Ending to retain the TNA World Tag Team Championship.

Winner: The Nemeth Brothers defeated The Rascalz to retain the TNA World Tag Team Championship.

A video from earlier in the day is aired where Eric Young disrupts a TNA Merch promo as he is upset over the current TNA World Champion. Sami Callihan stops Young and tells Young to get his stuff together as he is also pissed that someone from NXT has the TNA Championship.

A video package is aired to hype the upcoming match between Santino Marella and Robert Stone and Matt Cardona makes his way to the ring as the special guest referee.

Match 7: Robert Stone (w/ Tessa Blanchard and Victoria Crawford) vs. Santino Marella (w/ Arianna Grace)

While checking over both wrestlers, Cardona catches Stone with a pair of brass knuckles. Before calling for the bell, Santino hands over a bar to Cardona, who confiscates the foreign object. The match begins as the two go back and forth in the opening moments before heading out to the floor. Santino takes the early advantage, but Blanchard and Crawford cause a distraction long enough for Santino to regain the advantage.

In the ring, Stone nearly picks up the victory, but Santino is able to regain control of the match. The two trade blows in the middle of the ring, but Crawford is able to trip Santino up. Stone tries to make the cover over Satino, but his pin attempt is broke up. Santino is then given the Cobra sleeve from Indy, and he puts it on, and takes out Stone to pick up the pin fall for his team and become the TNA Director of Authority.

Winner: Santino Marella defeated Robert Stone by pin fall.

