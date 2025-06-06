Teddy Long: “I talked to Truth, and he’s happy with it”

According to WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, R-Truth is believed to be “happy” over his WWE release.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long shared an update on R-Truth’s mindset following his recent WWE release, revealing on his “Road Trip After Hours” podcast that he has spoken with the beloved superstar. Long stated, “I talked to Truth, and he’s happy with it. I saw his statement that he made after the release. So you know, it’s like this with me. If Truth is happy, I love it.”

Long commented. He also offered a creative suggestion for R-Truth’s next move, advising him to have a conversation with “Little Jimmy” to help guide him back into the spotlight.

“If Truth is happy, I love it.”

(source: Road Trip After Hours podcast)