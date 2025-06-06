Ric Flair has skin cancer, reason for the four hour AEW blocks, Shotzi Blackheart vs. Nina Samuels

– Ric Flair reveals he has Skin Cancer for 2nd time in 3 years. He will begin treatment next week. Flair had denied reports that he had cancer on X on Thursday to keep his diagnosis private, but was ready to share the news, adding to PEOPLE: “Appreciate the concerns!”

(Source: People)

– The reason for the four hour block of AEW Dynamite and Collision is that WBD is reportedly trying to work out the best time slot for Collision going forward.

(Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

– PROGRESS has announced:

MEET SHOTZI BLACKHEART This special meet-and-greet package includes a professional photo with Shotzi and a personalised signed 8×10. Don’t miss out on this fan experience in Manchester!! ️ https://t.co/Pcy5LGEmjM pic.twitter.com/K3LEGg1fOh — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) June 6, 2025