Ric Flair has skin cancer, reason for the four hour AEW blocks, Shotzi Blackheart vs. Nina Samuels

Jun 6, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Ric Flair reveals he has Skin Cancer for 2nd time in 3 years. He will begin treatment next week. Flair had denied reports that he had cancer on X on Thursday to keep his diagnosis private, but was ready to share the news, adding to PEOPLE: “Appreciate the concerns!”

(Source: People)

– The reason for the four hour block of AEW Dynamite and Collision is that WBD is reportedly trying to work out the best time slot for Collision going forward.

(Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

– PROGRESS has announced:

    Good to see Shotzi and Nina scheduled for that bout. Definitely a “what would have been” battle if they were still in the WWE (and also if NXT UK was still around).

