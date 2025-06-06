Preview for tonight’s Smackdown, viewership numbers for AEW’s Fryer Fest four hour block
Tonight’s SmackDown Preview …
– Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso to be under the same roof as John Cena and Logan Paul
– Every Money in the Bank Superstar set to be on SmackDown
– Aleister Black vs LA Knight (rumored)
– Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss and Stephanie Vaquer to battle Naomi, Roxanne Perez and Giulia ahead of Money in the Bank
Which team do you roll with tomorrow night on #SmackDown in a #MITB preview encounter?!@RheaRipley_WWE, @AlexaBliss_WWE & @Steph_Vaquer vs. @TheTrinity_Fatu, @roxanne_wwe & @giulia0221g
BAKERSFIELD
️ https://t.co/19zCHHL8Cy pic.twitter.com/vPEbZ1rG2k
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2025
– AEW Collision Fyter Fest averaged 380,000 viewers; 0.10 P18-49 rating
– AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest averaged 655,000 viewers; 0.18 P18-49 rating
