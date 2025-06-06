Preview for tonight’s Smackdown, viewership numbers for AEW’s Fryer Fest four hour block

Tonight’s SmackDown Preview …

– Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso to be under the same roof as John Cena and Logan Paul

– Every Money in the Bank Superstar set to be on SmackDown

– Aleister Black vs LA Knight (rumored)

– Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss and Stephanie Vaquer to battle Naomi, Roxanne Perez and Giulia ahead of Money in the Bank

– AEW Collision Fyter Fest averaged 380,000 viewers; 0.10 P18-49 rating

– AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest averaged 655,000 viewers; 0.18 P18-49 rating

