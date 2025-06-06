Notes on Karrion Kross, Mercedes Mone, and Chavo Guerrero
– Karrion Kross via X:
To finally answer your questions…
Yes, I signed a deal with Audible
And my book will be narrated by me- as you requested.
Thank you to all who continue to encourage & support me to keep pushing forward or try new things.
This was very fun #BTS #LifeIsFighting…
— Kevin Robert Kesar (@realKILLERkross) June 6, 2025
– Per PWInsider, Chavo Guerrero was spotted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this week.
– Mercedes Moné made a surprise appearance at a Prater-Catchen event in Vienna, Austria, where she won another Women’s Championship.
C-E-O in Vienna!
What an awesome moment to have Mercedes Moné at Pratercatchen! One hell of a surprise!
— Johannes Marksteiner (@Pokernatic) June 6, 2025