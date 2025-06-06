Notes on Karrion Kross, Mercedes Mone, and Chavo Guerrero

– Karrion Kross via X:

To finally answer your questions…

Yes, I signed a deal with Audible

And my book will be narrated by me- as you requested.

Thank you to all who continue to encourage & support me to keep pushing forward or try new things.

This was very fun #BTS #LifeIsFighting… pic.twitter.com/aUCqaPqYIQ

— Kevin Robert Kesar (@realKILLERkross) June 6, 2025