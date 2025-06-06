Notes on Karrion Kross, Mercedes Mone, and Chavo Guerrero

Jun 6, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Karrion Kross via X:

– Per PWInsider, Chavo Guerrero was spotted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this week.

Mercedes Moné made a surprise appearance at a Prater-Catchen event in Vienna, Austria, where she won another Women’s Championship.

