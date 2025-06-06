Mariah May signs with a talent agency, UFC selling UFC 3:16 t-shirts

Jun 6, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Deadline reports that Mariah May has signed with Paradigm Talent Agency, who touted her crossover appeal:

“She brings a rare combination of in-ring credibility, screen presence, and crossover appeal. With growing influence across fashion, digital platforms, and television, she is uniquely positioned for expansion into scripted and unscripted entertainment.”

– UFC is promoting their UFC 316 event with this familiar shirt for the event.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Killer Kelly

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal