Mariah May signs with a talent agency, UFC selling UFC 3:16 t-shirts
– Deadline reports that Mariah May has signed with Paradigm Talent Agency, who touted her crossover appeal:
“She brings a rare combination of in-ring credibility, screen presence, and crossover appeal. With growing influence across fashion, digital platforms, and television, she is uniquely positioned for expansion into scripted and unscripted entertainment.”
– UFC is promoting their UFC 316 event with this familiar shirt for the event.
CAN I GET A HELL YEAH!? UFC 3:16 t-shirt, available NOW! #UFC316 pic.twitter.com/eKdslkpo7u
— UFC Store (@ufcstore) June 5, 2025