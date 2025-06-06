Mariah May signs with a talent agency, UFC selling UFC 3:16 t-shirts

– Deadline reports that Mariah May has signed with Paradigm Talent Agency, who touted her crossover appeal:

“She brings a rare combination of in-ring credibility, screen presence, and crossover appeal. With growing influence across fashion, digital platforms, and television, she is uniquely positioned for expansion into scripted and unscripted entertainment.”

– UFC is promoting their UFC 316 event with this familiar shirt for the event.

CAN I GET A HELL YEAH!? UFC 3:16 t-shirt, available NOW! #UFC316 pic.twitter.com/eKdslkpo7u — UFC Store (@ufcstore) June 5, 2025