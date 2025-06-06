Is Seth Rollins The Most Famous WWE Star Ever From Iowa?

Let’s say that you are in the Devenport arena in Iowa, as you see Seth Rollins entering the center stage. Every person from Iowa would be proud, right?

Born in Colby Lopez in Buffalo, Iowa, in 1986, Rollins is one of the most successful WWE wrestlers in history. He is a World Heavyweight Champion and, Royal Rumble winner. But is he the only WWE star to come from Iowa?

Not really. He may be the most famous, but not the only one. This inspired us to go on a search and find out all the popular wrestlers who managed to build a successful career in the WWE.

Iowa’s Wrestling Legacy

The first question we had was, Why are there so many wrestlers coming from Iowa? Does the state have anything special? Is it about genes or about introducing wrestling from a young age?

Well, the reason why there are plenty of WWE stars from Iowa is mainly thanks to giants like the University of Iowa, where the primary spark for wrestling is born. But WWE is more than just wrestling. It requires storylines, charisma, acting (let’s be real), and memorizing moves.

Seth Rollins managed to crack the code and joined WWE in 2010, debuting with the Shield in 2012. He still remains the only Iowan to win the WWE Championship, which earned him the nickname Iowa’s King.

He definitely inspired many Iowans to take on wrestling, so let’s learn more about him.

Seth Rollins

Rollins is one of the greatest wrestlers that we’ve ever seen. He is a two-time WWE champion, two-time Universal Champion, first World Heavyweight Champion (2023), 2019 Royal Rumble winner, and has many other achievements.

But let’s get back to Rollins.

His 2014 WrestleMania 31 cash-in, snatching the title from Brock Lesnar, is etched in lore. In 2025, he headlined WrestleMania 41, leading a heel faction with Bron Breakker.

His Black & Brave Wrestling Academy in Moline trains future stars. Iowa adores him—2018 Des Moines Register noted “hometown” roars at Wells Fargo Arena, with “Welcome Home, Seth!” signs in 2015.

Married to Becky Lynch, with a Sharknado cameo, he’s a pop culture force (imdb.com). The Miz hailed him as a future “all-time great” on NFL Network.

With a massive following on social media, he definitely set the bar very high. So, what about other WWE stars who come from Iowa? Are there any other popular names?

Iowa’s Other WWE Stars

Iowa’s WWE footprint is small but scrappy. Here are the state’s other notable WWE wrestlers, each with a shot at fame:

● Frank Gotch (Humboldt, 1877–1917): A pre-WWE titan, Gotch ruled early 1900s wrestling, winning the American Heavyweight Championship in 1908. His bout with George Hackenschmidt drew 30,000 fans, a massive feat then. Known globally, his fame predates WWE’s TV era, limiting modern reach. Gotch’s legacy is historic, not pop-cultural.

● Don Kernodle (Burlington, 1950–2021): A 1980s wrestler, Kernodle shone in NWA and briefly WWF, teaming with Sgt. Slaughter for tag titles. His WWF stint was short, and fame stayed regional. He’s a respected name but no main-eventer.

● Marek Brave (Dubuque, born 1986): Rollins’ partner at Black & Brave, Brave wrestled in indie circuits like AAW but never signed with WWE. His influence is local, tied to training, not performing.

● Baron Corbin (Lenox, born 1984): Born in Iowa, raised in Kansas, Corbin’s a WWE mainstay since 2012, winning the U.S. Championship and 2019 King of the Ring. A solid mid-carder, but lacks Rollins’ top-tier shine.

These wrestlers carried Iowa’s flag, but their fame—local or dated—faces Rollins’ global spotlight.

Comparing Fame: Rollins vs. Iowa’s Past and Present

Fame in 2025 blends titles, cultural reach, and staying power. Rollins dominates:

● Championships: His double Grand Slam (four top titles twice) is elite, shared only with The Miz. Gotch’s pre-WWE belts lack modern prestige; Corbin’s mid-card titles and Kernodle’s tag run fall short.

● Cultural Impact: Rollins’ Sharknado role, NFL Network spots, and Lynch’s marriage make him a household name. Gotch was huge in 1908 but faded; Kernodle and Corbin stayed niche; Brave’s off WWE’s radar.

● Longevity: At 39, signed through 2030, Rollins’ 20-year career outlasts Gotch’s decade, Kernodle’s brief WWF run, and Corbin’s mid-level arc. Brave never hit the big time.

Final Words

Seth Rollins isn’t the only WWE star who comes from Iowa, but definitely the most successful one. From his rise from Davenport to WrestleMania, he managed to outshine every other WWE star from Iowa.

Who knows, maybe this will change, and kids inspired by his success in professional wrestling will achieve even greater things. The good thing is that the foundations in Iowa are great, and young, talented people have all they need in terms of education and practice arenas to make it into the big league.

The question is, do they have the charisma and character like Seth Rollins to win the hearts of the entire nation?