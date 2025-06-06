Former TNA performer passes away

Julia Reilly, former Claire Lynch in TNA, passed aaway two months ago. Her body was discovered in her home after she did not show up for a scheduled event. It’s believed she died of natural causes.

The Claire Lynch character in TNA attempted to blackmail AJ Styles by pretending she was pregnant at the urging of Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian.

Reilly, who was working as Olive Oyl at Universal Studios at the time, was hired by TNA to portray Lynch—a woman who, according to the storyline.

A memorial site for Reilly was launched after her death.